Ryan Reynolds Shares A Picture From His Annual Thanksgiving Family Football Game

Ryan Reynold best known for his role as Deadpool shared a thanksgiving update. The star took to his Instagram and revealed how he shared his Thanksgiving with family and his loved ones. Ryan is married to his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively and they have three kids. The actor revealed that he played annual football with his family on Thanksgiving. Check out the picture he shared of his family.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Shares Blake Lively's 'high' Photo After She Broke Her Arm

See picture

In the picture, Ryan Reynold can be seen surrounded by family and friends. Blake Lively’s sister Robyn Lively and her husband Bart Johnson. Their kids were also a part of the annual football Thanksgiving team. Ryan Reynolds, in the post, stated that although the ground was not in great condition, the family did have a good laugh. Bart Johnson also reposted the picture and wrote how grateful he was for his family. He also revealed that although the men pleaded the women to join the team, the women turned down their offer as it was too cold outside.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds' Chilling Session On The Streets Gets Captured By Wife Blake Lively

Both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known to be extremely secretive about their family life. Although the couple gave birth to their third child a few months back, they have kept the child away from the media. The baby is assumed to be a girl, however, neither Blake nor Ryan has confirmed the same. The name of the child has also not been made public. Ryan had shared an adorable picture of Blake and their new-born child. However, the face of the child was not seen.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Trolls Her Husband Actor Ryan Reynolds On His Birthday

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Says 'no Greater Contribution To Cinema Than India'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.