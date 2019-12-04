Dwayne Johnson 'thrilled' At Jumanji: The Next Level Premiere, Watch Video

Dwayne Johnson along with the team of Jumanji: The Next Level is on the promotional spree for the movie. Dwayne and Kevin were recently on the Global Press tour promoting the movie. Dwayne Johnson has been the part of the franchise since 2017, when the first movie of Jumanji released. The film did extremely well at the box office and it was also classified as one of the highest-grossing films in the year 2017. Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared a glimpse of the movie premiere.

Dwayne Johnson, on December 4, 2019, shared a video where he is seen interacting with the audience who are present for the first-ever screening of the movie. In the video, Dwayne is seen addressing the audience from the stage, while the audience hoots and cheers for the actor. Saying, “Paris, it is so good to be here”, he even raised a Teremana Tequila toast in honour of the first-ever screening of the movie and for the people who visited the theatre. With Dwayne, the whole cast of the movie was present at the theatre welcoming the audience who visited to watch the movie.

Furthermore, Dwayne also mentioned that they all are the people in the world who are going to watch Jumanji: The Next Level for the first time. He said that he wants them to enjoy the movie and the team loved making this movie. He added that wanted to make a movie that the whole family can watch together and enjoy on a holiday. He ended his speech showing his affection for the Paris people. As part of his caption, he wrote that he was thrilled to see thousands of people jam-packing the theatre.

About Jumanji: The Next Level

The second installment of the Jumanji franchise will feature the lead characters going through the game again. The gang of four friends will be returning to the game but it seems that the rules and the backdrop have been changed. The Jumanji game will include unknown and unexplored terrains this time. Director Jake Kasdan, who directed the first Jumanji adventure film, has helmed the second installment too. Jumanji: The Next Level is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on December 13, 2019.

