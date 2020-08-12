Dwayne Johnson Aka 'The Rock' Becomes The Highest-paid Actor For Second Time In A Row

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has secured the number one spot as the highest-earning actor for 2020, according to Forbes highest-paid actors list. The former wrestler has secured the first place for the second time in a row, as per reports by Daily News. The 48-year-old actor has managed to earn a huge amount of revenue making him the rightful owner of the number one spot of the highest-paid actors in the world. The Project Rock initiative along with his movies and series have contributed to his massive income which helped Dwayne Johnson maintain his number one spot, as reported by Forbes.

Dwayne Johnson becomes the highest-paid actor in the world

According to Forbes, Dwayne Johnson earned a whopping $23 million check from Netflix. This was given to him for his next project titled “Red Notice”. His collaboration with Under Armour apparel also contributed to his wealth. Dwayne Johnson’s product line, called Project Rock, precisely helped him secure huge revenue from the brand. According to Money Magazine, Dwayne Johnson roped in a staggering estimate of $89 million dollars as his income last year. The Jumanji film in which he starred along with a huge star cast also played a major role in letting Dwayne Johnson hold on to his number one spot. The HBO series titled “Ballers” featuring Dwayne too has played a major role in his earnings.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds stands at second position with an earning of up to $71 million approximately, as per Forbes. The 43-year-old actor made approximately $20 million by starring in the Netflix film, Six Underground and Red Notice, according to the report. Ryan Reynolds also has a line of gin which also happened to contribute to his vast earnings last year. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, however, has slipped to the sixth spot for this year’s list of highest-paid actors. Last year, Akshay Kumar secured the fourth position. The actor has an estimated revenue of approximately $48 million. Akshay Kumar is known to work on several films at a stretch and thus, the hits Akshay Kumar produced contributed to his wealth.

