Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson And Other Hollywood Celebrities' Weekend Summed Up Here!

It is the fifth month when the world is still fighting the global pandemic. But, despite the crisis and the challenges being faced by the actors, they seem to be adapting to the ‘new normal’. Here is what Hollywood celebrities were up to this weekend (August 8-August 9,2020).

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish got married on August 13, 2016, near Santa Barbara, California. The two became proud parents of a little baby boy, Kenzo Kash, on November 21, 2017. The couple is now expecting another child in 2020 as Eniko Parrish is over six months into her second pregnancy. This weekend, Kevin Hart was spotted having a relaxed Sunday with his wife and son. On August 9, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of himself with his wife, showing off her baby bump, and son in a parked car under scorching sunlight. He captioned the photo, “#Harts #SundayVibes”.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson got married to Lauren Hashian, on August 18, 2019, and are the proud parents of two little babygirls, Jasmine Johnson (Dwayne Johnson’s second born) and Tia Johnson, (Dwayne Johnson’s third born). Seems like The Rock’s weekend was filled with lots of father-daughters singing sessions. On August 9, 2020, Dwayne Johnson took to his official Instagram handle to post a playful video of himself singing a rap portion from Moana, with his youngest daughter Tia to her “doggies”. He captioned the video, “Could this be the glorious day my sweet baby Tia, finally accepts that her daddy is the demigod, Maui from MOANA?

After repeatedly requesting, “sing to my doggies daddy” I have a good feeling about this one 🤞🏾

Aaaaaaaand that’s a very firm, NO.

Even the doggies are callin’ BS 😂

Enjoy your weekend, my friends! 🤙🏾”.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone has gotten married thrice in his 74 years of life, till date. He tied the knot with his third and present wife, Jennifer Flavin on May 17, 1997. The couple is proud parents of three daughters, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, and Scarlet Stallone. This weekend, the actor seemed to have a day well spent at the beach with his family. On August 8, 2020, Sylvester Stallon took to his official Instagram handle to post a bunch of pictures of himself with his wife and daughters at the beach. He captioned the post, “A day in the Sun ...”.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is a very popular American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. This weekend, Reese was seen reliving her childhood. On August 8, 2020, Reese Witherspoon took to her official Instagram handle to post a boomerang of herself blowing out some bubbles. She captioned the video, “Bubbles: 99¢

Quarantine fun with your kids: Priceless

👗: @draperjames”.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Michael Jackman is a very popular Australian actor, singer, and producer. The actor seems to have a very chilled out weekend. On August 8, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of himself relaxing on a boat with a huge smile on his face, in the middle of the sea. He captioned the picture, “🌇”.

