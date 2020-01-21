Dwayne Johnson Shares BTS Picture From First-day Shoot Of 'Red Notice'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most popular personalities around the globe. He has impressed the audience with his performances in The Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchises. The actor is now all set to star in a Netflix film along with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Emotionally Reveals Disease That Caused Father Rocky's Death; Watch Clip

Dwayne Johnson shared Day 1 BTS from Red Notice

Red Notice is an upcoming action comedy thriller film directed by Rawson Marshall. Dwayne Johnson who has been active on the social media shared the first-day shoot picture from the sets of the film. The picture was of the clapboard with the movie’s name on it and an aeroplane in the background.

Also Read | Rocky Johnson: Watch A Young Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cheer For His Dad From Ringside

Red Notice is said to be the biggest feature film by Netflix with a project budget of around $130 million, as the company believes that it will deliver a new franchise with global appeal. Universal Pictures was set to make the film, however, the project was moved to Netflix. It will by Beau Flynn through his FlynnPictureCo., Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Production banner, and Thurber.

In an interview with a daily, Dwayne Johnson talked about the project. He said that with Red Notice their goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a truly global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal.

Also Read | 6 Underground: Fans Swoon Over Ryan Reynolds' High-octane Goofy Thriller

Johnson stated that he admires the ambition of Netflix to become one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Their original content generates critical acclaim and invites full collaboration on every level of production. Their unbridled enthusiasm for Red Notice is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Fans React To The Breath-taking Gal Gadot Starrer

Dwayne Johnson mentioned that as the landscape of movies, distribution and audience consumption continues to evolve, their Seven Bucks focus is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever-changing environment. He said that the director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script. Talking about this co-stars he said that they are going to have fun will be making Red Notice. The release date is yet to be announced.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.