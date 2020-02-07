Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast And Furious' Moments That Are Unforgettable

Dwayne Johnson joined the cast of Fast and Furious franchise back in 2011 where he essayed the role of Luke Hobbs. The movie was a massive success and was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise loved Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock play the part of Luke Hobbs so effortlessly.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Catchy Instagram Caption Says ''looks Can Be Deceptive'' | Check Photos

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Some of the best Dwayne Johnson moments in Fast and Furious movies

One of the best scenes featuring Dwayne Johnson in the Fast and Furious franchise is the famous 'Daddy's gotta go work' scene. In this scene from Furious 7 which released in 2015 one can see that Hobbs is admitted to the hospital with a broken arm. Just when Hobbs realises that his city needs him, he gets out of his bed. When his daughter asks him what was going on and why is he leaving, he tells her "Daddy's gotta go work". Despite his fractured arm, he gets ready to go to work.

One of the best moments from Fast Five is when Hobbs tells Brian and Dom that he cannot let them escape. He gives them a 24-hour headstart to leave if only they agree to leave the stolen vault as it is. But as the two of them escape, Hobbs gets to the vault, opens it only to find out that it had been switched during the chase.

Another memorable scene is from the sixth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise where Hobbs is looking for Shaw and beats one of his men. Hobbs later goes to meet Dom who has retired. Shaw needs Dom's team to help him. Then, Hobbs gives Dom a picture of Letty whose role has been essayed by Michelle Rodrigues.

Also Read: John Green Best Books That Are A Must Read For All The Book Lovers

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.