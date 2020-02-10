Sonam Kapoor Pens THIS Heart-warming Message As 'Padman' Completes 2 Years

The film Padman has completed two years recently. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who was also a major part of the film, took to her social media account to thank the people associated with this film. Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte played the lead roles in the film. Padman is based on a social issue which is why Sonam Kapor penned down an emotional note on being a part of this film.

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable video collage that features the stars from the film. The video is a Behind-The-Scenes from the sets of Padman. Sonam Kapoor, in the caption of this video, mentioned that the movie based on social issues is always challenging. She also said that playing the part of Pari has been a humbling experience for her.

Watch the video here

Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari. pic.twitter.com/XrsIJz9cOt — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 9, 2020

In a series of tweets, she has thanked all the people who are a part of this film.

Balki sir, it was a privilege to work with a leader such as yourself along with @akshaykumar and @radhika_apte! You are and always will be an inspiration to me! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 9, 2020

Sonam Kapoor also included Arunachalam Muruganantham in her tweet

Last but not the least, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose selfless perseverance for the safety of women in our country was simply extraordinary and I'm honoured that you trusted us to tell your story to the world.#Padman — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 9, 2020

Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor also shared an old video. The video features himself and also Rajkummar Rao. The video was released two years ago when Padman was in the making.

2 years of #Padman

The impact this story made worldwide was impeccable and well deserved! So glad to have played a small part in our own small way to contribute towards spreading awareness!@RajkummarRao @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte@mrsfunnybones @PadManTheFilm https://t.co/GLD36S6uHw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 9, 2020

