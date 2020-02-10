The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Pens THIS Heart-warming Message As 'Padman' Completes 2 Years

Bollywood News

The film 'Padman' starring Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte has completed 2 years. Sonam took to her social media to tweet about the same.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

The film Padman has completed two years recently. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who was also a major part of the film, took to her social media account to thank the people associated with this film. Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte played the lead roles in the film. Padman is based on a social issue which is why Sonam Kapor penned down an emotional note on being a part of this film. 

Also Read: Neena Gupta Shares Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Offered To Play Mother Amrita's Role In 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' Remake?

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable video collage that features the stars from the film. The video is a Behind-The-Scenes from the sets of Padman. Sonam Kapoor, in the caption of this video, mentioned that the movie based on social issues is always challenging. She also said that playing the part of Pari has been a humbling experience for her.

Watch the video here

In a series of tweets, she has thanked all the people who are a part of this film.

Sonam Kapoor also included Arunachalam Muruganantham in her tweet

Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor also shared an old video. The video features himself and also Rajkummar Rao. The video was released two years ago when Padman was in the making. 

 

Also Read: 'Indian Idol 1' Winner Abhijeet Sawant's Evergreen Songs That Fans Love

Also Read: Cardi B Gets Trolled By Netizens For Her Appearance At Grammys 2020

 

 

Published:
