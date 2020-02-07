Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Had The Most Expensive Super Bowl Spot

No Time To Die had the most expensive television spot at the 2020 Super Bowl. It is not surprising how big companies have used such big platforms to endorse their products. Similarly, the NFL Champions Game is a massive stage for such promotions. The movie studios have always been a part of the Super Bowl for a very long time. Movies like Black Widow and Fast and Furious 9 also had their reserved spots this year.

Another highly-anticipated release from this year to get a Super Bowl commercial was No Time To Die which is Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. MGM Studios was looking forward to making a big splash at the Super Bowl, and the shelled out a large amount to leave an impression on moviegoers.

Here is how much MGM spent on the endorsement

Reportedly, MGM spent around $5.69 million on the 30-second No Time to Die Spot. That figure is slightly more than what Universal spent for Fast and Furious 9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru commercials ($5.5 million each) and what Disney paid for Mulan and Black Widow ($5.3 million apiece).

Money has not been an issue for MGM and EON on No Time To Die. The sequel of the movie was reportedly the biggest budget franchise which was reportedly priced to be around $250 million. This definitely is a large sum, but it is still unknown whether the expense will prove to be a worthy investment.

The film No Time to Die is an upcoming spy film and it is also the 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise which is produced by Eon Productions. No Time to Die features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.

