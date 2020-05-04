Dwayne Johnson's Photos In A Pink Tuxedo Will Raise The People's Eyebrows; See Pics

Considered as one of the most prominent faces in Hollywood, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has delivered numerous successful films in his career. Besides impressing masses with his performances onscreen, Dwayne Johnson is also considered as a pioneer of fashion in the west. In 2019, while promoting his film Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson stunned the audience with his sartorial choices on the red carpet, as the actor went for an unusual pink tuxedo for the same. Take a look at a few pictures of Dwayne in a pink tuxedo.

Dwayne Johnson joined Karen Gillan on the red carpet at the BFI Southbank for the Jumanji: The Next Level London premiere on December 5, 2019. Turning to Ralph Lauren again for the premiere, Dwayne Johnson donned a Purple Label tuxedo with a pink shawl collar jacket and navy tuxedo trousers from the Spring 2020 collection. As seen in the pictures shared on the actor’s official Instagram handle, Dwayne’s chiselled and toned body complemented the pink tuxedo. The actor also opted for navy trousers over black, as it keeps the look fresh. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Dwayne-on the professional front:

Dwayne has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the coming year. The actor is currently gearing up for a Netflix movie, Red Notice. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the leading roles, the much-anticipated film follows the story of an Interpol agent, who tracks the world's most wanted art thief. Helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice also stars Indian actor Ritu Arya in a prominent role. The actor will be next seen with Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons in the much-awaited film, Jungle Cruise. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

