Dwayne Johnson says 'being home with my ladies' is a blessing, shares video with daughter

Actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is enjoying spending quality time with his daughters while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. On April 26, the father of three shared a sweet video from his nightly bedtime routine with his youngest daughter, Tiana Gia, who just turned 2 last week.

Dwayne Johnson shares a cute video on Instagram

The Baywatch star shared the adorable video on his Instagram page and wrote, "And for the 1,927th time I will sing 'You’re Welcome' to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends". In the short clip, the actor can be seen singing his popular song from the Disney movie Moana, for which he voices the warrior Maui. He and wife Lauren Hashian are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Jungle Cruise'; Here's What To Expect From The Disney Movie

Read: Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice': What To Expect From The Rawson Marshall Thurber Directorial

While Johnson joked about having to sing the song over and over for his daughter, he also told his followers that all of the added time at home with his "ladies" has been a "silver lining blessing." "But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing," he wrote, before adding, "And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, 'Maui' from Moana"

This is not the first time that Johnson was enlisted by his daughter to sing You're Welcome from the popular Disney movie Moana. Earlier this month, the actor shared another video of himself with Tia in which he “sings along with Maui" for the "937th time today,” on the little girl’s request.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Says His 4-year-old Daughter 'has No Idea' That He Is Maui In 'Moana'

Read: Dwayne Johnson & Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Baywatch' Has Interesting Trivia; Read

Several friends of the actor from the industry praised the doting father for his love and poured in their hearts over the video in the comment section. Actor Tanoai Reed praised the actor and wrote, "Definitely the cutest thing I’ve seen on social media! Love you guys." Wrestling coach Hany Rambod wrote, " Adorable." The official Instagram page of FlynnPictureCo. was also among the ones who chimed in and praised the father-daughter duo. While appreciating the efforts of Johnson, FlynnPictureCo wrote, " Unbelievable!! She is amazing. The bedtime ritual...forever a negotiation."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.