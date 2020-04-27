Dwayne Johnson And His Daughter Tiana’s Duet To 'You're Welcome' From Moana Is Unmissable

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable video with his two-year-old daughter Tiana. Dwayne Johnson in the caption mentioned that his toddler makes him sing the song You’re Welcome from Moana. Dwayne Johnson had also revealed that Tiana has no idea that her father is Maui from the Moana. In the latest post, he stated that his daughter still has no idea that he is Maui from the film.

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter sings a duet

In the video shared by Dwayne Johnson, he revealed that singing the song with his daughter has become a part of their nightly routine. In the caption, he wrote, ‘And for the 1,927th time I will sing “You’re Welcome” to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends.’ [sic] Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tiana, is a huge fan of the movie Moana.

Fans of the actor couldn’t help but gush over Dwayne Johnson’s daughter. the adorable toddler is seen singing a few words along with her father in the video. She is also seen saying the words You’re Welcome in the video. Towards the end of the video, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter is seen telling him that she wants to click a picture of him.

Dwayne Johnson had previously mentioned that his daughter loves the song from his film Moana. He had shared a video of the father-daughter duo and mentioned that the toddler makes him sing the song quite often. He had mentioned, ‘And for the 937th time today, she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person.’ [sic]

Dwayne Johnson’s family

Dwayne Johnson also added that the quarantine is a blessing in disguise as he is getting to spend quality time with his wife, his daughters as well as his mother. Dwayne Johnson has two daughters with wife Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson, 4 and 2-year-old Tiana Gia Johnson. He also has a daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson from his first marriage.

