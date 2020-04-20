Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice': What To Expect From The Rawson Marshall Thurber Directorial

Red Notice is an upcoming action comedy thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in pivotal roles. The flick is penned and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Red Notice marks the third collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and director Rawson post Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

What To Expect From Red Notice -

The storyline of Red Notice revolves around an adventurous journey of an Interpol agent tracking the world's most wanted art thief. In the film, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock plays the role of an INTERPOL agent, who is the world's greatest tracker. On the other hand, while Gal Gadot portrays the world's greatest art thief, Ryan Reynolds will be seen as the world's greatest con-man.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson says his 4-year-old daughter 'has no idea' that he is Maui in 'Moana'

Originally, Red Notice was supposed to be produced by Universal Studios but the production house didn't agree to the proposed budget. However, now Netflix has taken over the project. According to international reports, Red Notice comes as Netflix's most expensive feature film alongside Six Underground which stars Ryan Reynolds.

Also Read | Did you know Dwayne Johnson's movie 'Rampage' has a reference to The Rock? Know facts

Red Notice is produced by Beau Flynn through his FlynnPictureCo., Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, through their Seven Bucks Production banner, and Thurber. Scott Sheldon is an exec producer. FlynnPictureCo. and Seven Bucks recently teamed up for Rampage and Skyscraper.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's hilarious memes that will make you laugh uncontrollably

The makers of the Dwayne Johnson starrer are currently trying to fix the release date. Universal originally set the film for a June 12, 2020 release date. However, the date later got pushed to November 13, 2020. And now, as the project was moved to Netflix, there is no release date yet.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle': Interesting trivia about the film

Reportedly, initially, when Red Notice was sold as a pitch, it was of the biggest film packages brokered last year, including a $20 million salary for Johnson and an eight-figure deal for Thurber. Adding Gadot and Reynolds to that mix made the film reach an even higher budget. According to reports, Netflix has committed to arguably its biggest star-package feature film to date. The production budget of the film is around 130 million dollars.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.