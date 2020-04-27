Dwayne Johnson & Mother Ata Johnson Raise 'toast Of Gratitude & Blessings', Watch

Dwayne Johnson is making the most of the lockdown, as he spends more time with his daughter Tiana. The Rock calls it a 'Real silver lining blessing' in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. And now, he does equal justice to his mother- Ata Johnson. As per his mother's wish, the duo, on Sunday, toast to happiness, safety, and convey the message of staying healthy during the pandemic.

It's toast time for Mama Rock & Dwyane Johnson

On Monday morning, The Rock took to his Instagram to share how he fulfilled one of his mother's wish amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Dwayne Johnson's whereabouts with his family during this crucial period looks like nothing but more of togetherness and love. Dwayne Johnson shared that Mama Rock desired to raise a toast of gratitude & blessings with all his fans. The duo looks happy and then go by the saying, "Hey everybody, stay healthy and stay safe." Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, Dwayne is spending some quality time with his two-year-old daughter- Tiana too. Johnson, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an endearing video from his nightly ritual of singing Maui's rap on You're Welcome from Moana. He created the ritual to get his daughter to wash her hands every night before going to bed. In the caption, Dwayne Johnson said, "And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, Maui from Moana". Fans cannot stop gushing over the father and daughter's whereabouts.

