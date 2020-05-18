Dwayne Johnson Movies That Can Be Added To Kid's Watchlist Amid Lockdown

Dwayne Johnson made his acting debut with the movie The Scorpion King. He has since then worked in several movies of different genres. He had starred in numerous successful films, including The Game Plan, Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and San Andreas, Another notable franchise starring Johnson is Jumanji, and he had featured in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). Amid lockdown, here are some Dwayne Johnson's movies that can be added to kids' watchlist.

Moana

Moana is a 3D computer-animated musical adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. It is the 56th Disney animated feature film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, co-directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams. The film introduces Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. The film has songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, and an orchestral score also composed by Mancina.

Race to Witch Mountain

Race to Witch Mountain is a sci-fi thriller movie directed by Andy Fickman. It features Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Ludwig, Ciarán Hinds and Carla Gugino. The film is a remake of the 1975 Disney live-action film, Escape to Witch Mountain, which is based on the 1968 novel of the same name by Alexander Key. It was Disney's third film adaptation of the novel; the second was Escape to Witch Mountain (1995).

Planet 51

A 3D animated sci-fi thriller, Planet 51 is directed by Jorge Blanco, written by Joe Stillman, and starring Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel, Justin Long, Gary Oldman, Seann William Scott and John Cleese. The film is an international co-production by Spanish, British and American companies and produced by Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios and HandMade Films. The film was originally acquired for North American distribution by New Line Cinema but then sold to Sony Pictures before completion. Planet 51 also marks the voice-debut of Dwayne Johnson.

The Game Plan

The Game Plan is directed by Andy Fickman and written by Nichole Millard, Kathryn Price and Audrey Wells and starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It is based on a professional footballer who finds out he has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. It was the last film where Dwayne Johnson was credited with his ring name. The Game Plan released on September 28, 2007.

Tooth Fairy

Tooth Fairy is a fantasy comedy directed by Michael Lembeck, produced by Jim Piddock, Jason Blum, Mark Ciardi. It features Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd, and Julie Andrews in pivotal roles. The film received mixed critical reviews and performed moderately at the box office.

