Dwayne Johnson And Oprah Winfrey's Hilarious Videos Will Make Your Day

Oprah Winfrey is known to have broken several taboos in the TV industry. She recently invited Dwayne Johnson on one of her talk shows and the duo shared some hilarious events from their lives, making their fans love them even more. Check out some of their videos together:

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson's funny and motivating videos

These videos Dwayne Johnson shared on his Instagram were from Oprah Winfrey's visionary tour. During their emotional conversation, Dwayne Johnson shared about his dad. He shared how much he missed his father and how he dealt with his loss.

The other video that Dwayne Johnson shared was while he was promoting his brand of alcohol, Tequila. In the post, he also thanked his dear friend Oprah Winfrey for inviting him on the show so he could share about his life, with his fans.

As a part of shooting for the Super Bowl ad, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey were seen together working out. Dwayne Johnson first shared a hilarious BTS video while they were shooting for the ad. In the video, Oprah Winfrey said they were going to work out, but also mentioned that it was a trap and that she was scared. The other video Dwayne Johnson shared on his Instagram the duo were seen running on a treadmill.

