Apart From His Acting Talent, Dwayne Johnson Has Also Won Over His Fans With These Posts

Dwayne Johnson, the Jumanji actor and one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, and he enjoys a massive fan-base. He was recently seen in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. He has had a great journey from being one of the most popular wrestlers to one of the highest-paid actors. Dwayne Johnson is a true inspiration to many of his fans and co-stars. Not only his movies, but the star has also won the hear of millions through his kind acts, gestures, and social activities. Have a look-

Dwayne Johnson won hearts of the audience with his loving gestures & activities, here's the proof:

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car. He also retold a heartfelt story of his dad being homeless when he was just 13-years-old. This really touched the hearts of his fans.

Image courtesy: @therock

Dwayne's gesture of announcing her daughter, Tiana's arrival to the world was adorable. He posted this heart-touching picture which shows that he is an amazing dad.

Image courtesy: @therock

This was an amazing moment when Dwayne Johnson sang the Happy Birthday song for a kid at an event when he came to know about it.

Image courtesy: @therock

Dwayne Johnson always shares his success with the global community. His very own, The Dwayne Johnson ROCK Foundation, focuses on aiming to empower the lives, health and self-esteem of hospitalized children. It also helps in their education and provides mentorship in nutrition and physical fitness to fight childhood obesity. They try to groom children to be in charge of their own fitness and health.

Image courtesy: @therock

