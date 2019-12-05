Dwayne Johnson Speaks On Kevin Hart’s Accident, Says 'my Heart Stopped'

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently revealed while promoting their film Jumanji that he was quite horrified when he learnt that his close friend and co-star Kevin Hart got into an ugly accident in early September this year. Dwayne and Kevin recently promoted their film which is the much-awaited Jumanji sequel along with Kevin McCarthy. They spoke about the horrifying accident. Dwayne revealed that his situation would have gone the other way. He also added that this fact is very well-known by Hart himself too. Johnson then went on to reveal that his heart stopped and he lost his breath when he first heard about the news.

Dwayne revealed that he is proud of Kevin to overcome the incident

Dwayne went on to positively react to the whole situation saying that Kevin's one of the good ones and he is one of the good eggs. He further revealed that he is proud of Kevin's ability to overcome the whole situation and that life is good as they are finally promoting the film here in Cabo. The duo also spoke about what happened after the fateful accident and how it affected their perception. Johnson revealed that the beauty of their relationship is that they hugged and had a heartfelt conversation when they finally came face-to-face after the accident.

Johnson felt that Kevin became more empowered after the incident

Dwayne also revealed that such incidents also lead you to view the world in a different way. He also revealed that the incident went on to empower Kevin and according to Johnson, he became a different kind of spirit. Kevin Hart also spoke about the incident saying that he will not take anything for granted after this accident. He said that life is not about having the same amount of energy or hustle-bustle in your profession. He further added that it is more important to be present for those who are your main priority in life. He also revealed that now he appreciates life more and will not take anything for granted. The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart starrer Jumanji: The Next Level will hit the theatres on December 13, 2019.

