Baby Yoda Sneaks Into The Rock & Kevin Hart's Photoshop Banter

Dwayne Johnson took a dig at fellow Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart by posting a picture on Instagram with Baby Yoda, similar to how he had earlier photoshopped Kevin Hart into such a photo. Baby Yoda is a brand new and viral character from the Star Wars spin-off 'The Mandalorian'. The picture had the internet chuckling with absolute glee, with the fake feud becoming a hilarious running theme.

The Rock takes a dig at Kevin Hart

Take a look at the post below





The original picture is from 2018 and shows Johnson holding his new baby daughter Tiana. Earlier, Johnson had made fun of Hart by uploading the same picture, only with Kevin Hart's face instead of baby Tiana.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Receives 'gold Medal' From Fan As Jumanji Kicks Off In Paris, Watch Video

Read: Dwayne Johnson 'thrilled' At Jumanji: The Next Level Premiere, Watch Video

After Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took a dig at Kevin Hart, even other social media users wanted in.

Kevin Hart following the Rock on his way to filming pic.twitter.com/EzFhgjT91i — Zach Thompson (@Zthompsonqb7) December 1, 2019

The next big release for Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is Jumanji: The Next Level on December 13, but On December 3, Dwayne Johnson took to his social media handle to pen a big thank-you note for his fans. Jumanji: The Next Level's premiere took place in the world’s biggest theatre in France. The movie is directed by Jake Kasdan, and will be the third instalment of the Jumanji series. Dwayne Johnson's next major work will be his upcoming DC Superhero film called Black Adam; both Dwayne and Kevin Hart have expressed their desire to have Kevin Hart play some sort of role in the movie.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Gives Glimpse Of The World Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Watch Video

Read: Dwayne Johnson Wishes Kevin Hart To Play A Role In DC's 'Black Adam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.