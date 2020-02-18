Dwayne Johnson Says He Is Trying To Find Balance As Life Is Always Crazy And Busy

Actor Dwayne Johnson was asked about how his outlook on life has changed. The actor said that over time, life has changed and added that for him and he has become more balanced in trying to find balance. He added that it is especially because life is so crazy and busy for him. He said that for everyone, in India as well, people have crazy lives that are always busy and added that people are just trying to look for that balance.

The ex-wrestler added that as he tried to find that balance with his family as well as he got older. He also said that he has been really lucky and fortunate to have found some success which gives him a real sense of gratitude and humility. He asserted that he ensures maintaining a balance between his personal and professional life.

The wrestler turned actor is still popular by his wrestling name, The Rock. He is a box-office superstar and a fast-growing entrepreneur. He has co-authored the book The Rock says--: the most electrifying man in sports-entertainment with Joseph Layden. As for acting, he has been connected to projects like The Mummy Returns, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Hercules, Moana, Fast and Furious and more.

The actor was recently seen in the second installment of the Jumanji franchise titled Jumanji: The Next Level. He was also connected to the project as a producer. The movie also starred Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. Talking about working with Hart, Rock said that they are very fortunate to continue to grow in their business but are very more fortunate to make sure that they are holding on to each other.

The star is currently prepping for his next Black Adam. He will be seen playing a titular villain in the film. It is a part of the DC franchise and Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of another DC superhero, Shazam. The film is set to open on December 22. 2021. Although Black Adam is traditionally a villain, Johnson will be selling him as a hero.

