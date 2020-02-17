Dwayne Johnson Surprises Daughter Simone Johnson At WWE Performance Center: WATCH

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to Instagram to announce his daughter Simone Johnson has signed a contract with WWE. While Dwayne Johnson expressed his delight with his daughter's big move, the 47-year-old personally took his time to pay a visit to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Johnson posted a short documentary of his visit to the WWE Performance Center, where the former world champion was seen sharing some valuable tips to the students.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Congratulates Daughter Simone Johnson For Signing Contract With WWE

Dwayne Johnson pays a visit to WWE Performance Center

WWE News: The Rock surprises Simone Johnson at training centre

Dwayne Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in WWE, shared the footage from his visit to the training facility. Johnson was seen sharing some valuable insights on having a successful career in WWE. The documentary featured Simone Johnson addressing her father's legacy at the company as the 18-year-old tried to acclimatise to her new surroundings.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Johnson Follows Father's Footsteps By Beginning WWE Training

The Rock also stepped inside the squared circle to share a few moves with the coaches for the budding wrestlers and also doing a one-on-one with a budding superstar.

Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise. These were my principles I applied to my pro wrestling career. But I also learned to apply them to something much bigger than wrestling or Hollywood — life.

I want you to do the same. - Dwayne Johnson's Instagram caption

Dwayne Johnson made his name in WWE from 1996 to 2004. His in-ring persona and immaculate promo skills meant Dwayne Johnson soon found himself as the face of the company during the Attitude Era. Dwayne Johnson left the company in 2004 to embark on an equally successful Hollywood career.

He returned to WWE between 2011-13 and continues to make sporadic appearances for the company.

Also Read | Who Is Simone Johnson? Quick Facts About Dwayne Johnson's Daughter

Also Read | Triple H, Dwayne Johnson And Others Congratulate Simone Johnson On Signing With WWE