The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dwayne Johnson's Style File From His Movies; 'Hobbs & Shaw', 'Get Smart' & Others

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson was last seen in 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. Apart from his acting, his fans also love to follow his style. Check out Dwayne's style file.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as 'The Rock', wrapped up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood and he was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. He does not only act in movies but also has a YouTube channel, where the actor shares everything about his movies, his life, and his workout. In addition to his on-screen personality, Johnson is also known for his looks and style.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson opens up on fatherhood and divorce on Oprah Winfrey's talk show

Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is the third instalment of the Jumanji franchise. The Rock plays the role of Dr. Smolder Bravestone. Dwayne Johnson's style file in the action-thriller is rough and rogue. He is seen wearing a khaki shirt and green cargo pants. Also, he has a belt attached to his waist to keep his weapons. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson surprises daughter Simone Johnson at WWE Performance Center: WATCH

Hobbs & Shaw

Hobbs & Shaw is an action-drama flick and a spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise. Dwayne Johnson plays Hobbs, whereas Jason Statham plays Shaw. Lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson has a classy style in this movie. He is seen in denim and boots. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by the_rock (@the_rock_fen_pegg) on

ALSO READ | Get style tips from Dwayne Johnson to ace that turtle neck look; pics inside

Baywatch 

Baywatch is a crime drama starring  Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, played by Dwayne Johnson, uncovers a criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay. Here, Johnson features in red beach shorts and blue tight t-shirt. Off the duty, Johnson is seen slaying in thin cloth t-shirts or sweatshirts.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) on

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson's formal wear to take fashion inspiration from, see pictures

Get Smart 

Get Smart is action and comedy-drama released in the year 2008. Maxwell Smart, a highly intellectual but bumbling spy working for the CONTROL agency, who is tasked with preventing a terrorist attack from rival spy agency KAOS. Dwayne Johnson plays one of the agents in the film. In Get Smart, Dwayne stuns in a classic suit look. All his suits in the film are worth taking a look at. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Therock Forever❤ (@the_rock_my_loveee) on

Image Credits - Dwayne Johnson's Instagram - TheRock

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHARJEEL IMAM ARRESTED FOR 2ND TIME
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA