Dwayne Johnson's Style File From His Movies; 'Hobbs & Shaw', 'Get Smart' & Others

Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as 'The Rock', wrapped up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood and he was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. He does not only act in movies but also has a YouTube channel, where the actor shares everything about his movies, his life, and his workout. In addition to his on-screen personality, Johnson is also known for his looks and style.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is the third instalment of the Jumanji franchise. The Rock plays the role of Dr. Smolder Bravestone. Dwayne Johnson's style file in the action-thriller is rough and rogue. He is seen wearing a khaki shirt and green cargo pants. Also, he has a belt attached to his waist to keep his weapons.

Hobbs & Shaw

Hobbs & Shaw is an action-drama flick and a spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise. Dwayne Johnson plays Hobbs, whereas Jason Statham plays Shaw. Lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne Johnson has a classy style in this movie. He is seen in denim and boots.

Baywatch

Baywatch is a crime drama starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, played by Dwayne Johnson, uncovers a criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay. Here, Johnson features in red beach shorts and blue tight t-shirt. Off the duty, Johnson is seen slaying in thin cloth t-shirts or sweatshirts.

Get Smart

Get Smart is action and comedy-drama released in the year 2008. Maxwell Smart, a highly intellectual but bumbling spy working for the CONTROL agency, who is tasked with preventing a terrorist attack from rival spy agency KAOS. Dwayne Johnson plays one of the agents in the film. In Get Smart, Dwayne stuns in a classic suit look. All his suits in the film are worth taking a look at.

Image Credits - Dwayne Johnson's Instagram - TheRock

