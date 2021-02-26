Dwayne Johnson Pranks His Youngest Kid Tia Into Believing That He Is Actually A Dinosaur

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock took to Instagram to share with his fans a prank he played on his youngest daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. The actor took to Instagram to share a hilarious prank he played on his two-year-old daughter. Dwayne wrote, "1st pic is lil’ Tia’s deep fascination with daddy’s callouses and how they feel and what they mean? 2nd pic is the look when I tell her “it means that Daddy’s actually a dinosaur who’s 250 million years old" (sic).

Dwayne Johnson plays a prank on his daughter

The actor shared two pictures; in the first one, we can see Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana curiously looking at and touching her father's palms. Looking at her confusion Dwayne decided to trick her into believing that his hands are deeply calloused because he is actually a dinosaur who is 250 million years old. The second picture features Tiana's priceless face when her father told her that he is actually a dinosaur. Check it out below.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post has harboured over 3 million since the time it was shared. Dwayne's fans and other celebrities found the post and Dwayne Johnson's daughter's priceless reaction hilarious and kept sharing laughing emojis in the comment section. Hollywood celebs like Kevin McCarthy, Camila Alves, Pablo Schreiber and many more also commented on Dwayne Johnson's photos. Read some of the comments below:

Dwayne Johnson's movies and other projects

Dwayne Johnson's latest business venture happens to be an energy drink called Zoa. The actor took to Instagram to share the news and announced that the energy drink will be available for consumption from March 1 across America. Zoa Energy drinks' USP is that it will be the first energy drink that is free from artificial and other unhealthy preservatives that are commonly found in other energy drinks.

The beverage contains essential ingredients that will help in boosting immunity support. According to Food Network, the energy drink contains 100 per cent Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B and other essentials like turmeric, camu camu and other antioxidants including green tea extracts and green coffee beans.

Dwayne's Young Rock premiered on February 16 on NBC that is a documentary on Dwayne's younger days. The series has managed to get positive responses from critics and viewers alike. Dwayne is currently prepping for his next movie Black Adam in which he will be playing the role of a supervillain from the DC universe. The movie is slated to release in December 2022. Dwayne often shares his workout routines and regime for Black Adam with his fans on Instagram.

