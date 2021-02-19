Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Black Adam' Training Routine After Receiving 'tons Of Questions'

After receiving a lot of questions about his training routine for his upcoming DCEU film Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has now shared two workout videos of himself revealing the same. In the first video shared by him on Instagram, The Rock revealed wanting to "raise the bar in terms of superhero movies" and said that since he has been receiving "tons of questions" about his training routine for the superhero film, he decided to share it with fans in detail. After doing cardio in the morning, the 48-year-old also shared his second workout routine for Thursday's "#BlackAdamTraining" with everyone on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson's training routine for DCEU's Black Adam is all things strenuous

As Dwayne Johnson leaves no stone unturned to shell out major fitness goals on social media, fans were quite excited to know about Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam training since he will be seen essaying the role of a superhero for the first time ever on the big screen. Thus, after being requested about the same by many, the former wrestler & actor agreed on sharing his training routine for the highly anticipated DCEU film. In the first video shared by him, The Rock revealed performing cardio in the morning on an empty stomach, followed by training in the afternoon or at night sometimes. Along with sharing the video, he wrote:

Tons of questions from you about my training routine for #BlackAdam

Been working very hard on my strength, conditioning, diet, balance and energy to come into this role being in the best shape (hopefully) of my career and raise the bar. Happy to share more insight with you as we go down the road.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below:

A couple of hours later, Dwayne Johnson also dropped a video of his 'Thursday night' Black Adam training routine on his Instagram handle. The Jumanji: The Next Level actor's Thursday split was "back" & "biceps", revealed he himself in his Instagram video. Along with talking about his week-long training routine, he wrote, "Late night follow up from my #blackadamtraining post from this morning. Thursday split is back & bi’s. Super-sets, Tri-sets and Giant-sets."

He continued, "cardio every morning night when I wake up on an empty stomach" and added, "after cardio, I’ll start my work day." The actor concluded by writing, "Once babies are asleep for the night, I’ll hit the iron and start my training."

Take a look:

