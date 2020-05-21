Dwayne Johnson Remembers Shad Gaspard With A Heartfelt Note; Says His 'spirit Lives On'

On hearing the news of Shad Gaspard’s tragic death, wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson remembered his fondest memories with Shad Gaspard and penned a heartfelt note to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram handle to pay attribute to Shad Gaspard. Johnson shared an unmissable throwback picture with Shard, which features the duo smiling at the camera. With the picture shared, Dwayne mentioned that Shad drowned in the ocean after he asked the lifeguards to save his son first. Here is what Dwayne wrote:

“This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”

Dwayne Johnson's post for Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard's death:

As per reports, Shad Gaspard went missing on Sunday after he got caught in a strong rip current with his son. Later, Gaspard was reportedly hit by a large wave that took him under, and that was the last time he was seen. According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, three days later after the incident, an unidentified body was noticed and the discovery was made about halfway between the Venice Beach pier and the lifeguard headquarters by two people walking on the beach at around 1:30 am local time. In a recent update, the Los Angeles Fire Department also held a news conference and confirmed that the body found was Gaspard.

