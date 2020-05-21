Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Had Glorifying Scenes That Did Not Make It To The Final Cut

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Skyscraper starred actors Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Moller, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber and Hannah Quinlivan. The film follows the story of a man who accesses the security of a skyscraper and gets accused of ablaze. In the turn of events, the man must prove his innocence to save his family from burning. This film is the second collaboration of director Rawson Marshall Thurber and Dwayne Johnson. Read some more interesting trivia about the film.

Skyscraper movie trivia

In the film Skyscraper, when Dwayne Johnson meets the character Zhao, they speak in Mandarin. On the screen, there are no subtitles and Zhao asks Dwayne Johnson how good he is att speaking English.

While writing the script of the film, architect Adrian Smith was consulted. Adrian Smith had led the work on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa which was the tallest buildings in the world, at the time of writing the script.

The Skyscraper where the film was shot is called The pearl. The Pearl River begins in the People’s Republic of China and its mouth separates Hong Kong and Macau.

In the trailer of Skyscraper, there are comments made about Dwayne Johnson being glorified as a security guard. These scenes were not taken during the final cut.

When the movie begins, The Pearl and The Victoria Harbour are seen in the back with the Bank of China Tower, Central Plaza, Two International Finance Centre and International Commerce Centre. These buildings are the tallest four skyscrapers in Hong Kong.

The film was shot near Duluth, Minnesota. The Duluth police carr and the Minnesota State Trooper cars are parked near each other and are seen before Dwayne Johnson appears on the screen.

The movie was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, however, Brad Peyton and Ronald Emmerich were considered first.

Pablo Schreiber and Neve Campbell have a connection with each other. Neve worked on Scream with Pablo’s half-brother Live Schreiber. This film was Neve’s only big-budget action film so far.

A news coverage scene in the movie shows that The Pearl is about 3,500 feet high and has 255 levels. In about 20 minutes into the movie, the scene was shot in a sub-basement on Level 15.

