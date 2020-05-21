Dwayne Johnson Has Turned Into A Chef Amid Quarantine; Here's What 'The Rock' Is Cooking

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is well known for his bulky physique. Diet plays a pivotal in workout and Dwayne has often mentioned that he follows a strict one. However, during the quarantine, The Rock has also been seen having cheat meals frequently. Read to know about some of the food that the actor loves and cooked.

What the Rock is cooking’

Dwayne Johnson shared a picture in which he was having cheeseburger, fries with his own teremana tequila. For his sweet tooth, he had brioche French toast with peanut butter and maple syrup and cheesecake. His caption read, “A cheat day for the ages. Juicy cheeseburger, fries and the smoothest chilled @teremana tequila 🍔🥃 Brioche French Toast smothered in peanut butter and maple syrup with cheesecake & @espn’s 30 for 30 on the side. For perspective, the cheesecake slice is actually half a cheesecake, so you can imagine how massive these French toast slices are 😂🤷🏽♂️ Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends and have a productive week. 🥃🍔🍰🍞”.

Also Read | Watch Dwayne Johnson's Most-viewed Videos On His YouTube Channel 'The Rock'

In the video below, the Rock mentioned that he went into the kitchen at 3 am for a meal. He can bee seen cooking red meat and then adds it over a bowl of brown rice. He captioned it, “Just got home from work and they say nothing good ever happens after 3am. Well, stick with me kid and I’ll show you all kinds of good shit that’ll happen after 3am. #tequila #buffalo #bonappetite 😈🥃🥩”.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Top 'Rock Reacts' Videos To Keep Fans Entertained During Lockdown

Dwayne Johnson shared a post where he was seen cooking for his family. He prepared several dishes which he mentioned in the caption. It read, “6pm. London, England. I was warming up in the #IronParadise to crush my leg training when I get the text from @laurenhashianofficial asking “Big Daddy feel like cooking dinner for his girls?”...I texted back/ Hold my beer and watch this. Took my sweatshirt off, tied it around my waist like an apron and went to work. Served hot and delicious: Ribeye steaks BBQ ribs Basmati rice Handled and done - and no one spit my food out. I will now go back to train legs in the #IronParadise. For the record, “hot and delicious” is my nickname on weekends when I’m 4 tequilas in. #GetTheJobDone #TakinCareOfMyGirls”.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Athleisure Looks To Style Your Workout Attire 'The Rock' Way

The Rock had Bone-in Ribeye loaded with a baked potato for his cheat meal. The actor captioned the picture, “It’s not pretty, but it’s heavenly. #CheatMealSunday as I needed some good cheat day fats so I went with a 33oz Bone In Ribeye with a 1 pound loaded baked potato. Whole heartedly enjoyed in my office earlier this evening. For the record, “Bone In Ribeye” was my nickname in college on Saturday nights. TMI. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends - they’re well earned 👊🏾🥩🥔”.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Priyanka Chopra's Pics Will Remind You Of Their 'Baywatch' Days

Dwayne Johnson was seen having pizza which he stated was made with a double dough. He recommended it with cheese and Hawaiian. The wrestler turned actor captioned the post, “I don’t do fancy well, but when it comes to quality, the kid’s takin’ home the gold 🥇 Double dough pizzas 🍕 Where I have the pizza maker literally use two doughs to make one pie - highly recommend you give it a try Cheese and Hawaiian. Sitting in bed. Watching Sunday Night Football. Bringing new meaning to the word fancy. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends. 🍕🥃 🏈 #cheatmealsunday #finedining”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.