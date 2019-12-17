Dwayne Johnson Responds To His Reference In 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Movie

Dwayne Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', has been currently busy with the release of his film, Jumanji: The Next Level. His film was released with a huge bang and has conquered box offices across the globe. Jumanji has taken over the charts of films like Frozen 2. Recently, the new Sonic the Hedgehog made a reference to Dwayne Johnson. The feature had a reference to 'The Rock' being the president. Dwayne, however, took time out of his busy schedule and acknowledged the reference with a response of his own.

The latest look of Sonic the Hedgehog, the animated character, seems to be in full action asking questions like, "Where am I? What year is it? Is The Rock president?" This feature caught the attention of Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne responded to the little blue hedgehog feature on social media saying how crazy he was about Sonic back in his college days and would love playing it. "The Rock" also spoke of how life can be unpredictable and surreal at times. The studio of Sonic recently made a redesign and decided upon the new release date. The trailer of the film is officially out now and Sonic fans are eager to watch the film. The trailer has caught the attention of Dwayne Johnson fans as well.

So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this...

life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times. 🤯 https://t.co/2aim2sv88O — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 15, 2019

The trailer has also caught the attention of the video game fans and they are excited to see the film. The trailer with Sonic with the hedgehog human features seemed absurd but the audience reacted to it warmly. The film is about Sonic who tries to get past complexities of life on Earth with his newfound human best friend named Tom Wachowski. The two are seen fighting against the evil, Dr. Robotnik who is behind them. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and shall release on 14 February 2020.

