Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Make Surprise Theater Visit, Spread Joy With Goodies

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have been busy with the promotions of their latest film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The promotions have been happening in the most surprising and different manner. The two actors recently surprised a theatre full of people who had come in to watch Jumanji: The Next Level. The actors left the people happy by giving away goodies and snacks to the audience.

Johnson and Hart surprise fans

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart left the viewers in awe after they paid a surprise visit to a theatre in Los Angeles, where their film, Jumanji: The Next Level, was being screened. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock also posted a video of the visit held. In the video, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart can be seen announcing a few things before the beginning of the film.

The duo also engaged in an argument about who loves their fans more. In the video, the viewers can be seen puzzled and surprised at the same time as the actors enter. As they jokingly argue, Dwayne Johnson announces that he has gotten free Jumanji goodies and merchandize for everyone present in the room. Kevin Hart can be seen giving away snack items like nachos, popcorn and many more things.

The delighted viewers can be seen having a gala time at the venue. In the caption for the post, Dwayne Johnson has written about how they secretly showed up at the theatre. He has written about how happy the people at the theatre were. He has also mentioned that these kinds of things are the best part of his job. Have a look at the fun video here.

The audience loves the sequel

Johnson and Hart can be seen in the latest instalment of the Jumanji series. The film, Jumanji: The Next Level, has been directed by Jake Kasdan, who has also contributed to the story of the film. The film also stars actors like Karen Gill and Marin Hinkle. It hit the theatres on December 13, 2019 and is being received well by the viewers. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

#JumanjiTheNextLevel is another fun sequel, full of hilarious moments. It has a familiar structure, but it never feels stale. The idea of switching up the characters is brilliant, and Kevin Hart is a standout this time around. It’s perfect for the entire family to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/IkSRlPSdnT — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) December 10, 2019

Jumanji was fun! The best parts of the film are just watching the characters hilariously bounce off each other verbally. You’ll have a good time. #JumanjiTheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/BgvyS21nnQ — Hazmi Zulkafli (@amehazmi) December 7, 2019

So i watched #JumanjiTheNextLevel & what can i say.. i thoroughly enjoyed this one. sequels are usually a hit or a miss & quite frankly it has the charm like the first installment with these incredibly likable characters. thanks to the cast, they make it fun. if your looking for- pic.twitter.com/46Q56V8hAd — 𝕎𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕕 𝔻𝕚𝕖 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝙍𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙩🎩 (@MattGeekHD2UFan) December 14, 2019

