Dwayne Johnson: Top 3 Videos Of The Rock On His YouTube Channel

Dwayne Johnson has been the talk of the town with the release of his fantasy adventure movie Jumanji: The Next Level. He was also seen making the headlines when he released the official first look of his character from the DC superhero flick, Black Adam. To the unversed, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson does not only act in movies, but he also had a YouTube channel, where the actor shares everything about his movies, his life, and most importantly, his workout. Read more to know about the top three videos from The Rock's official YouTube channel.

Best videos from The Rock's YT channel

The Rock reaction to his first WWE match

There is a section on Dwayne's channel called The Rock Reacts, where the Rock reacts to various things on the internet. In one of the episodes from the section, Johnson was seen commenting on his first-ever WWE match. In the video, The Rock reflects on the day, from years ago, that significantly changed his life forever. The video was released on October 4, 2016, on the occasion of the WWE franchise completing 20 years. The two-year-old video has garnered over 733 thousand likes on YouTube and has over 3 crore views. Johnson talked about how excited and scared he was on his first day in the ring and was were happy when he was sharing his experience. Here is the video.

The Rock's Ultimate Workout

On March 7, 2017, the actor posted a video on his YouTube describing his work out routine. The video has collected over 170 thousand likes from the fans. The video is a look into his work out routine. The video focuses on all the aspects of bodybuilding that The Rock follows, and gave the fans some major workout goals. Here is the video.

The Jumanji trailer

The Rock had posted the official trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level on his official YouTube channel on July 1, 2019. The video went on to become one of the most liked videos on his channel. It bagged over 986 thousand likes and over 300 crore views. The movie was recently released in the theatres. Fans of the actors are flooding the movie theatres all around the world. Here is the trailer.

