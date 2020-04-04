Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Release Date For 'Jungle Cruise' As It Gets Pushed By A Year

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account and revealed that the much-awaited Disney movie Jungle Cruise will be pushed back. In a two minute video, the actor gave an update about the entertainment business and stated that the movie is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Dwayne Johnson also revealed that the movie- Jungle Cruise will be pushed back by a year and will now release in summer 2021. Check out the announcement video made by Dwayne Johnson.

ALSO READ: Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Teams Dwyane Johnson & Emily Blunt For An Action-adventure

Jungle Cruise release date revealed

ALSO READ: Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer 2 Has Excited Fans For The Johnson-Blunt Adventure Flick

Dwayne Johnson was also heard saying that the movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on July 24, 2020, will now be released on July 30, 2021. He also spoke about releasing the movie at a later date as it gives Disney enough time to get back on their feet after the pandemic. He also said that he wants Jungle Cruise to be released in a time when people all around the world have ‘emotional confidence’.

In his social media post, Dwayne Johnson wrote, ‘Our @disneystudios JUNGLE CRUISE is officially pushed by one year to be released JULY 30, 2021. I feel great and bullish about this date as it gives us time for Disney to be fully operational in all their businesses - theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world time to bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again. Thank you, Disney leadership team. And thank you to all the fans worldwide. The movie will be worth the wait. Stay healthy, my friends.’ (sic)

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Mock Each Other In Fake 'Jungle Cruise' Posters

The official trailer of Jungle Cruise was released a few weeks back. In the movie, Dwayne Johnson is seen starring opposite English actor Emily Blunt. The movie revolves around people who go on an expedition to find a healing tree. Before the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world, the official posters of the film were also released online. However, it has now been reported that after coronavirus in the USA has spread, Jungle Cruise released date has been shifted to July 30, 2021.

ALSO READ: Jungle Cruise Trailer Promises A Thrilling Ride With Dwayne Johnson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.