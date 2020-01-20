Dwayne Johnson Emotionally Reveals Disease That Caused Father Rocky's Death; Watch Clip

Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson passed away suddenly last week. The Senior Johnson was 75. The former WWE star has revealed that his father died of a heart attack. 'The Rock' took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

The Rock reveals reason behind his father's death

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. The Rock posted a video on Instagram, where he revealed that he did not get a chance to speak to his father before he passed away. The footage began with The Rock saying that he lost his dad suddenly. He said that he did not get a chance to say a final goodbye. The Rock said he would give anything to give his dad a hug and a kiss before he passed away. The Rock said he wanted to express his gratitude and tell his dad how much he loved and respected him.

I love you.

You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world.

I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.

The boy you raised to always… https://t.co/n67J7oGpWY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2020

The Rock also talks about the circumstances behind his father’s demise. Rocky Johnson passed away from a heart attack caused by a blood clot. He said that a lot of fans were shocked with the sudden nature of his father’s demise. Sharing the circumstances, The Rock said that his father had been battling a cold and had not been feeling well.

On Tuesday last week, he had a deep vein thrombosis, which is a blood clot in the leg. According to the Rock, the clot travelled up to senior Johnson’s lung, and he died of a massive heart attack. Dwayne Johnson said that his father’s death was quick and painless. The wrestling universe lost an icon while The Rock lost his loving father. The WWE legend and Hollywood star thanked fans for their support.