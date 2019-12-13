The Debate
6 Underground: Fans Swoon Over Ryan Reynolds' High-octane Goofy Thriller

Hollywood News

6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds was just released on Netflix and it has been getting amazing reviews from fans on Twitter. Read ahead to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
6 underground

One of the most recent action-packed movies on Netflix is the Ryan Reynold-starrer film 6 Underground. The film is directed by Michael Bay and was released on December 13. The film revolves around the story of six individuals. Each are best at what they do and are known for their qualities. They come together from all parts of the world for one purpose, which is to delete the past and change the future for good.

 6 Underground Twitter Fan Reactions 

The film is a high action-packed thriller film, filled with car wrecking scenes and breathtaking stunts. Among the film cast are Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, etc among many others. Check out how fans reacted to the movie.

Published:
