6 Underground: Fans Swoon Over Ryan Reynolds' High-octane Goofy Thriller

One of the most recent action-packed movies on Netflix is the Ryan Reynold-starrer film 6 Underground. The film is directed by Michael Bay and was released on December 13. The film revolves around the story of six individuals. Each are best at what they do and are known for their qualities. They come together from all parts of the world for one purpose, which is to delete the past and change the future for good.

6 Underground Twitter Fan Reactions

The film is a high action-packed thriller film, filled with car wrecking scenes and breathtaking stunts. Among the film cast are Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, etc among many others. Check out how fans reacted to the movie.

20mins into this movie and God this so action-packed and totally my style, just too bad One has to die like that 😭 #6Underground — D-2‼️ #SS8inMANILA💙 (@zaikenhuo) December 13, 2019

Now I gotta rewind it back to the beginning..............

for the 3 time .....#6Underground — 工內三下三心™ (@INEFEL) December 13, 2019

#6Underground is the best Netflix movie of all time! — A Nation of Sheep now have a government of wolves (@andynyce1) December 13, 2019

So hard to watch, yet so hard to look away. #6Underground @netflix



*Vehicle is not available for purchase, modified for film use only. pic.twitter.com/fzY30dArdG — Alfa Romeo USA (@AlfaRomeoUSA) December 13, 2019

I finished watching #6Underground

The only thing I can say is... I want to watch it again. pic.twitter.com/41qK1xzowU — Guillaume Bouqueau (@GBouqueau) December 13, 2019

