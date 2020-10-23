Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Throwback Pic Of Him Wearing His Father's Wrestling Trunks

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most famous actors and producer of Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson is also a retired wrestler. Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture of him on his Instagram wearing his father’s wrestling trunks. Read ahead to know the story behind the photo.

Here is why Dwayne Johnson wore his father’s wrestling trunks

Dwayne Johnson shared an adorable picture of him wearing his father’s wrestling trunks, boots, jackets, and championship belts on his Instagram. Little Dwayne his hands on his hips and his father’s belt on his shoulders and is posing for the camera. In the caption, he has said that his father was his inspiration to become a pro wrestling champion one day.

This is what Dwayne Johnson’s caption was nostalgic yet funny. This is what his caption read, “A lil’ throwback action to 1983, when I was 11 years old - I used to LOVE putting on my dad’s wrestling trunks, boots, jacket and championship belts - dreaming of one day becoming a pro wrestling champion ðŸ’ªðŸ¾ Only thing I forgot to wear was my training bra!! ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸"

The post received 4.5 million likes within 17 hours of uploading and is still counting. He also joked about forgetting to ear his training bra. Fans have reacted with hilarious comments on his post. See here:

Dwayne Johnson’s father was Wayde Douglas Bowles whose ring name was Rocky Johnson. He was the first black person to have won the NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship. Dwayne Johnson’s father also won the World Tag Team Championship in the year 1983. He also fought in World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Dwayne Johnson’s father left for heavenly abode on January 15, 2020, due to a pulmonary embolism.

Dwayne Johson made his acting debut with the movie The Mummy Returns. The Rundown, Walking Tall, The Game Plan, Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain are some of his famous movies. The Jumanji movie franchise is his most famous movie so far. He is next going to be seen in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice.

Image courtesy- @therock Instagram

