Telugu Actor Rashmi Gautam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Her Show's Shoot Cancelled: Report

TV anchor and actor Rashmi Gautam has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to the online portal Telugu Cinema, Rashmi Gautam is in self-isolation at home and under medical supervision. The report further reveals that the shooting of Rashmi Gautam's show Extra Jabardasth is cancelled after she tested COVID-19 positive.

Rashmi Gautam tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, October 23, several media reports claimed that actor Rashmi Gautam tested COVID-19 positive. However, the actor has not confirmed the news. A few days ago, there were reports that Rashmi's friend and host Sudigaali Sudheer of Jabardasth fame also tested COVID-19 positive.

Telugu TV actors who have COVID-19

Besides Rashmi Gautam and Sudigaali Sudheer, several Telugu TV actors have also tested positive for COVID-19. Actors like Smitha of Padutha Theeyaga fame, Bharatwaj Rangavajjula of Bandham fame, Navya Swamy of Aame Katha fame, among others, tested positive for COVID-19 since the Telugu TV industry resumed shooting a few months ago. Smitha, Bharadwaj, and others have successfully recovered from COVID-19 and have resumed work.

Meanwhile, Rashmi Gautam is awaiting the release of Raj Virat's Bomma Blockbuster. The movie, starring Nandu Vijay Krishna and Rashmi Gautam in the lead, is a light-hearted comedy. The teaser of Bomma Blockbuster was released a few weeks ago, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The film also features actors like Kireeti Damaraju, Raghu Kunche, among others in prominent roles. The movie written and directed by Raj Viratv has Sujatha Siddharth handling the camera, and B Subhashkar editing the film. The music of the film is composed by Prashanth R Vihari. The first single of the movie was released by actor Varun Tej online.

The Nandu Vijay Krishna and Rashmi Gautam starrer is bankrolled by Manohar Reddy Eada, Anand Reddy Maddi, Bosubabu Nidumolu, and Praveen Pagadala under their respective production banners. The movie is currently in post-production. It is slated to hit the marquee this year.

