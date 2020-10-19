Miley Cyrus Performs Classic Rock Songs By The Cranberries And The Cure | WATCH

Miley Cyrus recently sang the two popular covers of the rock bands The Cranberries and The Cure at a fundraiser event. The fundraiser event is to preserve the US grassroots music venues that have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. The video of the singer singing the covers at the event has been going viral on the internet.

Miley Cyrus performs rock songs

Miley Cyrus performed live at Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles, California for the Save Our Stages Fest. The event streamed live on October 18th, 2020 and Miley sang the raucous rendition of The Cranberries' Zombie, which is the band’s hit song from 1993. She also sang Boys Don’t Cry by the rock band The Cure. The singer performed a short set with her band and ended the set with her recent single titled Midnight Sky. Watch the video below.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Fans react

Numerous netizens reacted to the video of Miley’s performance on her YouTube channel. A number of netizens were of the opinion that the singer rocked the show and that she can be rightfully called a ‘rockstar’ in addition to a ‘popstar’. Check out some of the comments below.

A lot of other users online commented that they need the songs on other music streaming platforms as well. A fan commented that the rock version of Midnight Sky is great. Several other netizens commented on the video expressing that she never disappoints or fails to impress her fans with her performances. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

About the fundraiser

As described on the official YouTube channel of Miley Cyrus, “Save Our Stages is a three-day virtual benefit festival with artists and organizations rallying to the aid of independent music venues at risk of closing their doors permanently. Featuring original performances and commentary from diverse talent across genres and shot live at iconic indie stages, #SOSFest aims to preserve our nation’s independent live music venues".

What is NIVA?

The YouTube channel explains that NIVA is National Independent Venue Association which was formed at the onset of the COVID 19. It represents over 2,800 members in all 50 states and Washington D.C and the “independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the United States”.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.