Scam 1992 Actor Sanchita Puri On Favouritism In OTT: People Close To Makers Get Preference

Sanchita Puri, who was seen in the web show Scam 1992 and in the movie Ginny Weds Sunny, recently shared her views on favouritism in the OTT space. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Puri stated that 'favouritism does exist in the digital industry'. Elaborating on the same, the actor opined that 'people close to the makers or someone the makers already know do get the preference sometimes'.

Sanchita Puri on favouritism in OTT space

She added that the makers feel comfortable and confident in working with the people they know, and continued that she understands it. However, 'people can not do anything about it except for trying all the harder and hoping that amid all of this, they'll keep getting their share of opportunities', mentioned Sanchita.

Speaking about the existing bias in the industry, Puri further opined that favouritism and nepotism have 'a very thin line'. She stated that 'it exists in every industry and it goes hand in hand'. Sanchita affirmed that there’s 'no nepotism in OTT as of now because everyone would like to see or launch their near and dear ones on the big screen'. Hence, 'debuts mostly happen on the big screen', stated the actor.

In the same interaction, Sanchita Puri also remarked that 'it’s not easy to enter Bollywood'. She added that people don't even know when the audition process takes place. By the time actors learn about the process, the characters for the outing are already chosen by the makers, she mentioned. That doesn’t happen in OTT as people do get to know about auditions, which gives them the opportunity to try, concluded Puri.

Ginny Weds Sunny released on Netflix and garnered positive reviews from fans. The movie stars Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Suhail Nayyar, Sanchita Puri, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta among others and is directed by Puneet Khanna.

Scam 1992, on the other hand, is a web-series directed by Hansal Mehta, which is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The show stars Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Nikhil Dwivedi and others in prominent roles.

