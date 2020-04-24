Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Jungle Cruise'; Here's What To Expect From The Disney Movie

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, some of the most highly anticipated films of the year got pushed. Out of those, Dwayne Johnson's and Emily Blunt starrer Jungle Cruise tops the list. Dwayne Johnson in a recent Instagram post revealed that the film Jungle Cruise will now hit the theatres on July 20, 2021. Yes, that's right, this Dwayne Johnson movie's released has been pushed until next year. Watch Trailer.

Source: Youtube

Earlier Jungle Cruise was set to release on July 24, 2020. This news though somehow disappointed Dwayne's fans who were waiting patiently for Jungle Cruise's cinematic release. Post the trailer launch of Disney's Jungle Cruise, the buzz and anticipation around the Disney flick increased to ten folds. Talking about Jungle Cruise, let's take a look at what can we expect from this Dwayne Johnson starrer.

What to expect from Dwayne and Emily's Jungle Cruise?

Source: therock Instagram

First of all, Jungle Cruise is actually a very famous ride at Disneyland. The concept of transforming the Jungle Cruise ride into a feature film is something unimaginable from a layman's point of view. On top of that, the presence of two stupendous performers Dwayne Johnson and Emily featuring in the adventure film was cherry on the cake.

As per the trailer, the audience can certainly expect a lot of magic, thrill, and larger than life drama. Not to forget a probable love story and quite a few animals in the jungles of Amazon. The chemistry between Dwayne and Emily in the trailer is truly unmissable. The story of Jungle Cruise revolves around an expedition to trace a magical healing tree.

Source: therock Instagram

British actor Emily Blunt essays the role of Lily Houghton, who seems to have a plan and a key, which can help her reach the healing tree. She seeks support from Frank, to help her reach Amazon Jungle via a riverboat, as Frank is an expert of the dangerous route to amazon.

Source: Jungle Cruise Instagram

But during their riverboat journey, the two go through some unexpected tale of events, including an encounter with some enemies and wild animals. Now, will Frank and Lily make their way to the healing tree is something to look out for? The trailer indeed promises an edge of the seat and nail-biting experience. We definitely hope that Dwayne Johnson film delivers what it promises.

