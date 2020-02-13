Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Pictures Prove That He's A True Family Man

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock is one of the most commercially successful actors in Hollywood. After giving some memorable years to the WWE Universe as a topnotch professional Westler, Dwayne Johnson bid adieu to his Wrestling career in 2019. The wrestler-turned-actor has been a part of several hit movies in Hollywood including Jumanji, San Andres, Fast and Furious and more.

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Apart from being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Dwayne Johnson also has a softer side to his personality. He is a complete family man. Dwayne Johnson has a huge fanbase of over 171 million followers on his Instagram handle. The San Andreas actor does not fail to update his fans and keeps on posting adorable pictures of himself with his daughters and wife. Take a look at some of the most endearing Dwayne Johnson's photos with his family-

Dwayne Johnson sharing a warm hug with daughter Simone Johnson

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne Johnson is all smiles for his little princess Jasmine

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne Johnson giving a peck on his daughter Jasmine's cheek

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

'The Rock' enjoying a lunch date with his wife Lauren

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne looks like a perfect Family man in this picture

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne and The Family raise a toast

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Out of all Dwayne Johnson's photos, this one is our favourite. He is seen sitting with his daughter, while she's hosting a tea party

Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne Johnson is the ultimate Family man in the true sense of the word. Not only he takes out time for his family but he also makes sure that he does not miss any special moments in the lives of his family members. This is evident because when Dwayne's eldest daughter Simone joined WWE recently, the actor was present there to support her.

