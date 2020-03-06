Dwayne Johnson's Most Thrilling Scenes From 'San Andreas'- Take A Look!

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a 'The Rock' is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. Known for his flamboyant personality and perfect physique, Dwayne enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. Dwayne Johnson started his career in the world of entertainment as a professional wrestler. After charming his WWE Universe for a good number of years, Dwayne marked his acting debut from the film The Mummy Returns in 2001, and rest as they say is history.

Source: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne Johnson is currently amidst the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He has given his fans numerous instances to rejoice, as the majority of his films do record-breaking business at the box-office. Some of his most memorable performances have been in San Andreas, Jumanji, The Game Plan, and The Scorpion King. Talking about San Andreas, the action-flick has had some super high-octane iconic scenes, which are truly memorable. Let's take a look at some Dwayne Johnson’s best moments from San Andreas.

Dwayne Johnson's most thrilling scenes from 'San Andreas'

Rescue Scene

Talking about Dwayne Johnson's best scenes in San Andreas there is no way we fail to mention the helicopter rescue scene. It's the scene where DJ rescues a woman who is stuck in between a valley. Irrespective of losing fuel, Dwayne manages to save the victim and takes her to a safe place. This is a high-octane action sequence which is worth your time.

When Ray saves his ex-wife Emma

It won't be incorrect to say this rooftop-rescue scene from the film San Andreas is the highlight of the film. In this dramatic scene, Dwayne Johnson's character saves his ex-wife Emma from a rooftop of a partially destroyed building. The cinematographic experience of San Andreas is nothing short of sheer brilliance.

The unexpected climax scene

The climax scene of this Dwayne Johnson's film is truly a hard-hitting scene. The scene is a perfect blend of emotions, drama, and action. This is such a scene for which you won't mind paying a good amount to watch it on the big screen. Dwayne Johnson gave a stellar performance in this scene where he, alongside his wife, saves their daughter who's drowning, irrespective of numerous obstacles coming their way.

