Dwayne Johnson's Inspirational Transformation From His Debut Movie Till Date

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock of WWE fame is counted amongst the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. With 19 years in the movie business, he has time and again proved his acting mettle and versatility. 2019 was a fruitful year for Dwayne Johnson with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Read: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Pictures Prove That He's A True Family Man

Some of Dwayne Johnson's best works include The Mummy Returns, The Game Plan, San Andreas and Journey To The Mysterious Island. Dwayne Johnson's evolution as an actor has been phenomenal, his transformation over the years from a wrestler to a par excellence actor is not short of brilliance. Let's take a look at the inspirational transformation of Dwayne Johnson from his debut movie till date.

Dwayne Johnson's Transformation in Movies

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Source: Youtube

After shifting gears from WWE to Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson started his acting career in 2001 with The Mummy Returns. He essayed the role of Scorpion King in the film, and his fans couldn't stop gushing about him.

Walking Tall (2004)

Source: Youtube

Then in 2004 came Walking Tall, one could see a leaner Dwayne Johnson in this Hollywood flick. Dwayne not only made sure that does not look like a wrestler in the film, but he had also brushed up his acting skills quite impressively.

Read: Dwayne Johnson's Most Thrilling Scenes From 'San Andreas'- Take A Look!

The Game Plan (2007)

Source: JR Instagram

Audiences were in shock when they saw Dwayne Johnson on the silver screen next. He had lost oodles of weight to get into the skin of his character as a rugby player. But it was his stellar performance as a father which made The Game Plan a memorable film of the Rock.

Fast 5 (2011)

Source: Youtube

When talking about Dwayne Johnson's movies and his transformation there's no way we miss out on Fast 5. Dawayne's fans went into a frenzy when they saw him back with those muscules, he was back into his element. Dwayne gave a power-packed performance in the film and since then he's been a part of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Fast & Furious 7' Has Him Watching Himself Play Football On TV

Hercules (2014)

Source: Hercules Movie Instagram

Dwayne Johnson played the iconic role of Hercules in the 2014 Hollywood film under the same title. The action scenes in this film were truly amazing one could notice the amount of hard work Dwayne put in to get into the skin of his character.

Baywatch (2017)

Source: Baywatch Movie Instagram

Dwayne Johnson looked his ever fittest in the 2017 drama film Baywatch. He played the role of a lifeguard and his body transformation was quite evident.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About The Difficulties Of Being An Actor; Read

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Source: movies Instagram

Dwayne's last release Jumanji 2 was counted amongst the much-anticipated films of 2019. Dwayne gave a groundbreaking performance and looked dapper in the film, so much so that it was difficult to focus on other characters in Jumanji 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.