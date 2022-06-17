Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Wrestler Cousin With Brand 'new Home'; Watch Video

Dwayne Johnson is among a few celebrities who regularly shares glimpses of his 'reel' and 'real' life with fans on social media. As the Black Adam actor earlier left his mother surprised as he gifted a brand new car to her, this time around, he stunned his wrestler cousin Sarona by presenting her with a 'new home.' While sharing a video, Johnson depicted how his cousin broke into tears after he informed her that the new house now belonged to her.

Dwayne Johnson gifts a new home to wrestler cousin Sarona

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen bringing his cousin into the house with his hands covering her eyes. After entering inside the house, Johnson lifted his hands from her eyes and welcomed her into her new home. At first, Dwayne Johnson’s cousin got overwhelmed by the surprise, but soon, emotion took a toll and she broke into tears. She then thanked the Jumanji actor and hugged him tightly in the presence of other family members at the house. In the caption, Dwayne Johnson wrote about how he grew up with his cousin while adding how she had to go through some tough times in her life. He even mentioned how she was always determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations, her daughters.

Taking to the captions, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Hard to explain these emotions for all of us as I led @saronasnukawwe thru her new door. This one felt good. Surprise cuz — enjoy your new home!! I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together. Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way - she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters, Milaneta & Maleata Its so damn hard to make it as a pro wrestler. And it’s even way harder to make it if you’re a woman. Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) made her mind up long ago that she was gonna walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure that the hard times she’s experienced were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let it become the EXCUSE to GIVE UP…” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@therock