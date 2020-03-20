Dwayne Johnson Teases Possibility Of Black Adam & Superman Clash; Details Inside

Dwayne Johnson inevitably increased the excitement of his fans when he hinted that there may be a possibility of Black Adam locking horns with Superman in the future. After a long wait, production of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will finallybegin in full swing this summer. However, fans are hoping that Dwayne Johnson's version of Black Adam may soon take on Superman.

Dwayne Johnson hints at a showdown between Black Adam & Superman

But it seems like fans still have to wait for it as Warner Bros is reportedly planning to shelve the Man Of Steel for the current time being. But Dwayne Johnson still showed his fans a ray of hope when he spoke about how excited he is to essay Black Adam by sharing a video on his social media handle. Dwayne Johnson also speaks about the much-awaited Black Adam and Superman showdown, which the actor says may be 'down the road'. Check out Dwayne Johnson's video wherein he speaks about Black Adam and Superman.

If there is indeed a showdown between Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam and Superman in the future, it will surely prove to be a visual delight for all the fans. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will also have many interesting things in store for the fans. The film will also be introducing Doctor Fate, Justice Society Of America, and Hawkeye into the DC Extended Universe.

Dwayne Johnson spoke about the development of the film

According to media reports, the Dwayne Johnson starrer was supposed to be featured alongside DC and Warner Bros' Shazam. However, the makers decided to give the character a separate standalone film. The Fast and Furious actor recently also revealed in a statement that the development of Black Adam began from the year 2008. The actor further spoke about how Black Adam will have an origin story and that the character will have a different way of dealing with his enemies.

