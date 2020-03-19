Dwayne Johnson Shows His Fans How To 'rock' In Monochrome Pictures

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He has acted in many successful films until now and has already signed up for three more films that will release in the coming two years. Apart from being a famous actor, the former wrestler is also very active on social media. He regularly posts pictures on his social media to inspire his fans and also to keep them updated about his life. Here is a look at some of the best monochrome pictures of Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson's Photos

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram to share that he has started preparing for his role in Black Adam. He is all set to play the DC comic universe’s anti-hero. For his role, he is expected to be in great shape and he shared this image on his Instagram where he is seen training hard to keep himself fit for the role.

Dwayne Johnson shared this monochrome image in which he is seen wearing a tuxedo on the sets of his Netflix film Red Notice. He is seen in the frame as he is surrounded by clapperboards. He took this post to talk about the film and the talented crew of the film. He is also seen holding what looks like a shield.

Dwayne Johnson was looking relaxed in this picture. In the picture, he is seen with his business partner Dany Garcia and Jason Feifer. The trio sat down for a chat after his interview and cover photoshoot for a magazine.

Dwayne Johnson shared this candid picture of him and Netflix’s CCO Ted Sarandos. He talked about the film and Netflix’s investment in the film. He was seen dressed in formals as he talked with Ted. He thanked Netflix for their trust and commitment in the caption.

