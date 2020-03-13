Times Dwayne Johnson Won Fans' Hearts While Singing His Heart Out

Dwayne Johnson is undoubtedly a man of many talents. Also popularly known as The Rock, Johnson took over the world of wrestling, films and television and is one of the most popular personalities in globally. In addition to this, not so long ago, the Jumanji actor also stepped foot in the realm of singing in Disney Studios' Moana. To everyone's surprise, Dwayne's singing skills were appreciated by his fans on social media.

Also Read | Apart From His Acting Talent, Dwayne Johnson Has Also Won Over His Fans With These Posts

When Dwayne Johnson sang and won his fans' hearts

Dwayne Johnson shared a clip on his Instagram profile wherein he is crooning a song from the animated film Moana. In the video, the actor showed his fans his experience while singing in the movie. He sung the song titled You're Welcome. The song is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Also Read | Here Is How Dwayne Johnson Was Inspired By A 4-year-old Girl

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Formal Wear To Take Fashion Inspiration From, See Pictures

Dwayne captioned the post writing, "Easily one of the BEST times I've ever had in my career was singing and recording our song written by the Broadway musical genius himself, Lin Manuel Miranda. Can't wait for you guys to see the film and hear the song in its entirety. So much fun. And yes, that's Lin conducting me as I lay down bars for my rap portion of the song. When worlds collide."

The Baywatch actor recently wrapped up the shoot of the second season of his much-awaited The Titan Games. His recent box office released, Jumanji: The Next Level, broke several records at the box office. Dwayne has been a highly influential personality ever since he featured on the Monday Night Raw, also known as WWE Raw. He has a massive follower base of 173 million on Instagram alone and continues to inspire millions across the world by his career trajectory and good deeds.

Here is a video of The Rock showing off his singing

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Funniest Instagram Captions Will Make Your Day!

Also Read | When Dwayne Johnson Gave A "whiff" Of What Was Cooking For His Cheat Meals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.