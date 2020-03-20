Here Are Some Adorable Dwayne Johnson Pictures With His Daughters; Check Them Out

Dwayne Johnson, or 'The Rock', is widely considered to be one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in a short span of time. Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for years and is extremely loved by fans. He has featured in some iconic films including, Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji and Get Smart. Along with doing extremely well on the work front, Dwayne also is a great father to his children, and here’s proof. Here are adorable pictures of Dwayne Johnson with his children. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Pics, Videos Of Flaunting His Biceps Are Absolute Fitness Goals

Dwayne Johnson’s adorable pictures with his children

Dwayne Johnson married Dany Garcia on May 03, 1997. In 2007, the couple announced that they’re splitting up amicably. The actor has a daughter, Simone Johnson, from the marriage. In this post, Dwayne is seen congratulating his firstborn on officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE and for her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Tries To Convince Daughter Tiana That 'daddy Is The Best', She Says Mother!

Dwayne Johnson began dating Lauren Hashian, daughter of the famous Boston drummer, Sib Hashian. The two met in 2006 when Dwayne was shooting The Game Plan. The couple got married on August 18, 2019. He has two daughters from the marriage. These are pictures of Jasmine Johnson, Dwayne’s second born.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel's Feud To Ignite At The Box Office In 2021?

This is Tia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s third born. The captions of all these pictures suggest that the delivery during the birth of Tia was complicated. However, the little baby girl entered their lives like a ray of sunshine.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shows His Fans How To 'rock' In Monochrome Pictures

(Photo: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.