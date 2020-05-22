Dwayne Johnson's Top Videos From His 'The Rock On Film' Playlist; Check Out

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has had a successful career in wrestling as well as movies. Dwayne Johnson's movies have been commercially successful, making him one of the highest-grossing box-office actors of all time. He has worked in numerous movies and tv shows. Some of the most memorable movies of Dwayne Johnson include The Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King, Walking Tall, Race to Witch Mountain, Fast Five, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Snitch, Fast and Furious 6, Empire State, Moana, Baywatch, Hobbs and Shaw, Jumanji: The Next Level and many more.

Apart from that his YouTube videos that he shares often gain massive attention. So, here are some of the top videos from his 'The Rock on the Film' playlist. Read on to know details.

Dwayne Johnson's top videos from The Rock on the Film playlist

Hobbs & Shaw

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, also known as Hobbs & Shaw got released in the year 2019. The spin-off of the widely revered Fast & Furious franchise is helmed by David Leitch and produced by Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Chris Morgan and Hiram Garcia. The film features Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Wiza Gonzalez, Cliff Curtis and Helen Mirren.

The movie was highly lauded for its action sequences, especially the power-packed performance showcased by Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw trailer from his The Rock on the Film playlist gained massive attention. The video has got over 25 million videos, making it one of the top videos from the playlist.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan and produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Matt Tolmach, William Teitler, and Jake Kasdan. The movie features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito in the key roles. The 2019 sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle received positive reviews and became one of the tenth-highest-grossing movies of the year.

Jumanji: The Next Level trailer from The Rock on the Film has received over 32 million views on YouTube. It is one of the top videos from The Rock's playlist. Check out the trailer:

Disney's Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is an upcoming film helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra and the film will feature Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in prominent roles. Dwayne Johnson will be seen essaying the role of Frank, who is a riverboat captain. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of Dwayne Johnson and the trailer has already gained a whopping 8.2 million number of views from his The Rock on the Film playlist on YouTube.

