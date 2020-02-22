Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone To Join WWE; Here Are The Details

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, has officially started taking lessons with the aim to become a professional wrestler at the WWE Performance Centre. The Rock has always been a great wrestler and has some historical records. His daughter seems to have inspired by father and follow his footsteps.

According to some reports, Simone Johnson is aiming to become WWE's fourth-generation wrestler. The wrestler's lineage includes her great-grandfather ''High Chief'' Peter Maivia' followed grandfather Rocky Johnson, and of course her popular father, Dwayne Johnson. That will make the fourth-generation athlete from her family.

Reportedly, Simone said she signed up for training sessions at the WWE Performance Centre based in Orlando, Florida. Her lineage has bagged immense success in the sport. Speaking of her father, Dwayne Johnson was a 10-time world champion while Simone's great-grandfather ''High Chief'' Peter Maivia and grandfather, Rocky Johnson are WWE Hall of Famers.

Simone Johnson later took it to twitter and shared her feeling for joining the professional wrestling. She expressed that she is grateful for getting such a wonderful opportunity and that she is all geared up for wrestling. Here's the tweet:

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.



Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7 — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020

Dwayne Johnson retired from his professional wrestling in the year 2019. He brought his professional career to an end that spanned for a total of two decades. He is widely considered to be one of the sport's most popular stars. Here is what The Rock had to say on Instagram about his daughter.

