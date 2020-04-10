Dwayne Johnson Had Eaten A Real Scorpion In 'The Scorpion King'; Details Inside

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. Popular for his flamboyant personality and well-maintained physique, the actor enjoys a huge fan base across the globe. Actors do many things in order to suit the role of the character in the movie, like maintaining the physique and learning different kinds of skills. They do so in order to bring some realism to the character, but what Dwayne Johnson has done has shocked his fans. Read on to know more about the story:

Things Dwayne Johnson has eaten for The Scorpion King

Dwayne Johnson, while filming for the historical fantasy action movie titled The Scorpion King, has eaten a real scorpion and the actor has even admitted to the same on twitter. He admitted on Twitter. He also described how the scorpion tastes, describing it to taste like chicken. Have a look at the tweet posted by The Rock.

And yes, I did eat a real scorpion in The Mummy Returns. That's how Team Bring It rolls. #TasteLikeChicken — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 31, 2011

Dwayne Johnson has performed this courageous stunt in the scene where the Scorpion King's deal with Anubis. After being defeated and lost the battle in the desert, The Scorpion King named Mathayus makes a deal with Anubis. This is where Dwayne Johnson as King Mathayus crunches on a real scorpion in the middle of the dessert. Fans found the act to be extremely astounding. Have a look at the scene:

The Scorpion King was released in the year 2002. The historical fantasy action flick features Dwayne Johnson, Steven Brand, Kelly Hu, Bernard Hill, Grant Heslov, Peter Facinelli, and Michael Clarke Duncan in prominent roles. The events in the movie take place thousands of years before the events of The Mummy Returns. The movie performed well at the Box Office.

Talking about The Rock's professional front, he has several movies lined up. He will be seen in movies including Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. The movies are currently in the post-production stage.

