Dwayne Johnson's BTS Pics With Fellow Colleagues | From Kevin Hart To Danny DeVito

It seems like Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock is the current ‘King Midas’ of Hollywood, as the actor has delivered nearly six blockbuster films in a row. Dwayne Johnson, who last graced the big screen with Jumanji along with Kevin Hart, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, as the actor keeps his fans updated with work announcements and BTS pictures. Here are some pictures of Dwayne Johnson in which the actor is seen with his industry colleagues.

Dwayne's BTS pictures

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture on the sets of Red Notice with his camera operator, Geoff Haley. As seen in the picture shared by Dwayne, the actor can be seen laughing hard while Geoff smiles at him. With the picture shared, Dwayne Johnson wrote: “Onset. RED NOTICE. It’s a good day when my friend and A cam 🎥 operator, Geoff Haley makes me belly laugh - no doubt from his filthy, inappropriate jokes my innocent ears should not be hearing. Over the years, the biggest movies of my career have been shot by Geoff, who was just awarded “Operator of the Year” (equivalent to winning an Academy Award) for his brilliant camera work on JOKER. He’s a phenomenal storyteller behind the lens and this summer we’re pumped to collaborate again on our highly anticipated, BLACK ADAM.” Take a look:

In this monochromatic picture, Dwayne can be seen all dressed up in a tuxedo. As seen in the picture shared, many crew members can be seen holding a cut machine. Speaking about the picture in the caption Dwayne mentioned that Red Notice is a globetrotting film about the world’s most wanted art thief, an FBI profiler and the greatest conman the world has ever known. Take a look at the video:

As seen in the BTS video shared from the premiere of Jumanji, Dwayne can be seen giving interviews to his friends from the media, while his co-actor Kevin Hart joins him. As the video proceeds further, actor Danny DeVito, too, makes an appearance and calls Dwayne his ‘baby'. Take a look at the video:

In this picture, Dwayne can be seen promoting Jumanji, as he and Kevin Hart takes a ride on the iconic ‘Jumanjeep’. With the picture shared, Dwayne wrote: “Rollin’ up in the whizzip to see JUMANJI this weekend like”. Take a look at the video shared:

