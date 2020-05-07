Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt To Come Together For A New Superhero Film? Details Inside

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt came together for Disney’s The Jungle Cruise. However, if recent reports are to be believed, then the duo will be re-teaming for yet another exciting project. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be coming together for a new film by Emily V Gordon of The Big Sick fame.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to team up again

Reportedly, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will star together once again in the movie adaptation of Ball and Chain. The movie is an adaptation of Scott Lobdell’s book by the same name. The movie will be similar to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer Mr and Mrs Smith but with the addition of a superhero angle.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s new movie will be focusing on a couple who are going through a troubled marriage. But these two are also blessed with several superhero powers. The twist in the story is that their powers only work when the two are together.

With many showing interests in the project, the makers of the film have not finalised the details yet. Many have anticipated that the new Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer will most probably go to OTT platform, Netflix. However, there has been no confirmation about the same yet. Dwayne Johnson will be producing the film under his banner, Seven Bucks.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s other film, The Jungle Cruise was all set to release on July 24, 2020. However, the film has now been pushed to 2021 due to the closure of all theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

